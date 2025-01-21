Game Preview | Ohio State 73, Purdue 70| Boilers fall to Buckeyes

(Photo by © Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images)

Purdue loses its second Big Ten game

For the second straight year the Buckeyes get the best of the Boilers, knocking off #11 Purdue 73-70 in Mackey Arena.



It's the first loss in nearly two years for Purdue at home. Purdue's last loss at Mackey Arena was on February 25th 2023.





Everything looked black and gold after the first half. Purdue went into the half up 41-28 despite Braden Smith being in foul trouble. After playing all 80 minutes in Purdue's two games last week on the road, Smith played just ten first half minutes.





But Ohio State started the second half on fire and didn't look back. Bruce Thornton made a three-pointer to start the second half for Ohio State and then added two free throws. An Aaron Bradshaw lay up would give Ohio State a 7-0 start to the half and cut Purdue's lead to 41-35.



Micah Parrish would score a career-high 22 points against Purdue, including 6 of 8 from three, and his first flurry of threes would give Ohio State its first lead 45-43. The 10-0 Buckeyes run would have Purdue reeling, but six straight Fletcher Loyer points would give Purdue the lead back.





Freshman Gicarri Harris would then give Purdue a 59-53 lead after a Caleb Furst steal led to a wide open three for Harris.





But Parrish would score 8 straight points including two threes to give Ohio State a 68-59 lead with just under three to play.





Purdue would make a strong push, forcing multiple turnovers late and would have a shot to tie the game, but Smith would miss a three and Diebler would call for intentional fouls to keep Purdue away from getting another shot to tie the game.





Purdue forced 18 turnovers but was out shot, 11 three-pointers for Ohio State to just 3 for Purdue.





Falters in the second half

Braden Smith missed time in the first half, but still finished the game with 11 points and 8 assists, but was just 3 of 14 from the floor. He had just one turnover, but struggled to find his own looks against a tough defender in Bruce Thornton.



Trey Kaufman-Renn led the way for Purdue, scoring 26 points and 7 rebounds. He was clutch late but Purdue came up just short.



Fletcher Loyer didn't connect from three, but was able to score in the mid-range. He scored 16 points on 6 of 12 shooting and a perfect 4 of 4 from the line.

But Purdue fell off in the second half. After shooting 60% from the floor in the first half, Purdue was just 11 of 29 in the second.

