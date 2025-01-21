Adjusting freshman Burgess and Purdue's big tests

Only in West Lafayette, while wearing a Purdue jersey, can Raleigh Burgess seem not that big.



That's the problem following giants. They cast long shadows.





But for true freshman Raleigh Burgess, legacy can be a conversation for later. Right now, he and his fellow freshmen are starting to come into their own as they continue adjusting to life as a college student and college basketball player.





Purdue University started its second semester on January 13th. The Purdue basketball team left Tuesday morning, the 14th, for a week long trip to the west coast.







As always, athletics and academics are at odds with each other. Purdue and Matt Painter seem to balance the two better than most, but Big Ten's expansion has added yet another wrinkle and perhaps hypocrisy to collegiate priorities.





But New Year's aren't about cynics, and Burgess's smile is as big as Zach Edey.





He's ready for both ball and class.