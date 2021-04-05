GoldandBlack - 2022 Purdue Recruiting Primer: The State of Indiana

2022 Purdue Recruiting Primer: The State of Indiana
This 2022 Purdue Recruiting Primer series is a quick rundown of some important themes around this recruiting cycle.
Today, a look at in-state prospects.
Purdue's gotten off to a solid start to its 2022 class by securing a couple of in-state commitments, most notably from four-star quarterback Brady Allen, nailing down the class' centerpiece position right off the bat.
Now, Boilermaker coaches will tee off on numerous other in-state prospects from a 2022 class that is especially strong at the line of scrimmage.
A few of the most notable targets ...
The four-star, Rivals250 defensive end from Brebeuf is one of the better defensive line prospects nationally and a player who grew up with some affinity for Purdue — his mother's an alumnus — that'll keep the Boilermakers in the picture while he sorts through a bevy of national offers.
He's listed a top 10 of Purdue, Penn State, Stanford, Virginia, Indiana, Cincinnati, Michigan, Nebraska, Harvard and Northwestern.
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news