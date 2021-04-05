 GoldandBlack - 2022 Purdue Recruiting Primer: The State of Indiana
2022 Purdue Recruiting Primer: The State of Indiana

Brian Neubert • GoldandBlack
GoldandBlack.com staff
@brianneubert

This 2022 Purdue Recruiting Primer series is a quick rundown of some important themes around this recruiting cycle.

Today, a look at in-state prospects.

Purdue target Joe Strickland
Defensive lineman Joe Strickland is one of Purdue's highest priorities, regardless of position, for the 2022 class. (GoldandBlack.com)

Purdue's gotten off to a solid start to its 2022 class by securing a couple of in-state commitments, most notably from four-star quarterback Brady Allen, nailing down the class' centerpiece position right off the bat.

Now, Boilermaker coaches will tee off on numerous other in-state prospects from a 2022 class that is especially strong at the line of scrimmage.

A few of the most notable targets ...

The four-star, Rivals250 defensive end from Brebeuf is one of the better defensive line prospects nationally and a player who grew up with some affinity for Purdue — his mother's an alumnus — that'll keep the Boilermakers in the picture while he sorts through a bevy of national offers.

He's listed a top 10 of Purdue, Penn State, Stanford, Virginia, Indiana, Cincinnati, Michigan, Nebraska, Harvard and Northwestern.

