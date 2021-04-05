GoldandBlack - 2022 Purdue Recruiting Primer: The State of Indiana

This 2022 Purdue Recruiting Primer series is a quick rundown of some important themes around this recruiting cycle.

Purdue's gotten off to a solid start to its 2022 class by securing a couple of in-state commitments, most notably from four-star quarterback Brady Allen, nailing down the class' centerpiece position right off the bat.

Now, Boilermaker coaches will tee off on numerous other in-state prospects from a 2022 class that is especially strong at the line of scrimmage.

A few of the most notable targets ...