GoldandBlack - 2022 Purdue Recruiting Primer: Wide receiver targets

2022 Purdue Recruiting Primer: Wide receiver targets
This 2022 Purdue Recruiting Primer series is a quick rundown of some important themes around this recruiting cycle.
Today, a look at the wide receiver position.
As Purdue dives head-on into the 2022 recruiting cycle, it will again hope to score big at a position where it's enjoyed much success over the years: Wide receiver.
A look at some of the prime high school targets, as of this early juncture of the process.
No particular order.
The Dallas area native has a Purdue official visit set up for the start of June, after just doing a virtual visit with the Boilermaker staff two weeks ago. Vandy, Missouri, Pitt and Utah are others very involved.
The Houston native has been very highly recruited, but Purdue seems to be a real consideration. He may officially visit in June, too.
The long, tall receiver won't be an easy pull out of the Wildcats' backyard, but he's held a Purdue offer for quite some time and remains a priority.
