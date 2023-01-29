As expected, 2023 athlete Arhmad Branch has committed to Purdue, per his social media post. Branch was on campus this weekend for an official visit after he received an offer last week from Ryan Walters and wide receivers coach Cory Patterson.

Purdue was Branch’s only FBS offer, as the Missouri native held other offers from FCS schools Northern Iowa, Garder-Webb, Tennessee-Martin and others.

Branch only played two years of high school football and was a standout in track and field and basketball before that.

As a senior at Festus in Missouri, Branch had 1,020 all-purpose yards and 16 touchdowns while being named Class 4 All-State.

Boiler Upload learned that Branch will arrive on campus with the athlete designation. He will play either wide receiver or cornerback in college, but that decision has not been set in stone yet.

Branch joins Issiah Walker as two new Purdue commitments in the last week ahead of the February 1st National Signing Day date.