Ryan Walters picked up a surprise commitment on the morning of National Signing Day, as Ethan Trent announced his decision to commit to the Boilermakers. The 2023 center is rated as a two-star prospect by Rivals.

Trent is the younger brother of the late Purdue student and super fan, Tyler Trent, who inspired the entire sports world with his infectious positivity and good attitude. The Trent family has had a lasting impact on the Purdue football program and school over the last handful of years. Now, it will continue with Ethan Trent suiting up for the Boilermakers starting in the fall.

He was originally committed to Indiana State since August, but had picked up a preferred walk-on offer from Jeff Brohm. That offer still stood under Ryan Walters and Trent accepted it. He had other interest from Ball State in addition to Purdue and Indiana State.

Trent had been one of the best offensive linemen in the state of Indiana over the last two seasons. He earned a spot on the IFCA Top 50 All-State team in both 2021 and 2022. He will join high school teammates Winston Berglund and Will Heldt as Carmel natives to come to Purdue in the 2023 recruiting class.