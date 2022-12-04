Purdue is starting to reap some rewards after consecutive 8-win regular seasons. Last year the Boilers went to Nashville for the Music City Bowl and won a thrilling game over Tennessee in overtime. This year Purdue improved to a Big Ten West title, and with three conference teams taking 12 of the slots in the New Year's Six bowls, that left Purdue as the top choice remaining from the Big Ten.

Purdue will now face LSU in the Citrus Bowl. It is the first time Purdue has played in a New Year's Day (and yes, it is officially on January 2nd) since the 2012 Heart of Dallas Bowl. Let's have a first look at the Tigers and some of Purdue's postseason history.