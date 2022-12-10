Purdue has now had four players back out of their commitments to the Boilermakers since Jeff Brohm’s departure.

Three-star defensive end Micah Carter announced via Twitter that he has decommitted from Purdue and committed to Louisville. Boiler Upload named Carter as a player to watch given that he is from Louisville.

Carter is a 6'5", 235 pounds strongside defensive end, playing his college football at St. Xavier. He is the fourth ranked prospect out of the state of Kentucky and the 37th at his position in the class. Carter had other offers from Kentucky, Michigan State, Missouri and West Virginia.

Another name to watch following this news is Saadiq Clements. Clements is another Kentucky native that is currently committed to Purdue.

The Boilermakers have four other defensive linemen that are still in the class of 2023, Clements, Will Heldt, Kendrick Gilbert and Drake Carlson. This position group will be something to monitor moving forward.

The defensive line is one of the strongest groups on the team as things stand right now. Four star freshmen Nic Caraway and Joe Strickland are set to have bigger roles next season and the Boilermakers have Mo Omonode and Khordae Sydnor as well.