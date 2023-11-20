2023 Maui Invitational: Purdue-Tennessee How to Watch
Purdue and Tennessee have not played a lot across several sports, but many of the meetings have been memorable:
1979 Bluebonnet Bowl - Purdue wins 27-22 to complete the only 10-win season in the history of the program.
November 15, 1998 - Purdue's women's team begins the year with a 78-68 win over No. 1 rated, 3-time defending national champion Tennessee at a sold out Mackey Arena. Purdue would go on to win the national title later that season.
November 23, 2009 - Purdue beats Tennessee 73-72 in the Paradise Jam final in the Virgin Islands. This is the infamous Chris Kramer swim game.
November 22, 2017 - Tennessee beats Purdue 78-75 in overtime in the quarterfinals of the Battle 4 Atlantis after Admiral Schofield ties it with a three at the end of regulation. This is notable because Matt Painter elected not to foul instead of allowing a shot at a three. He would later make the opposite decision the next season against Virginia.
March 28, 2019 - Purdue beats Tennessee in a wild 99-94 overtime game in the Sweet 16 behind a huge closing kick from Ryan Cline.
December 31, 2021 - Purdue football beats Tennessee 48-45 on a Mitchell Fineran field goal in overtime of the Music City Bowl.
So what is on deck for Tuesday's semifinal in Honolulu.
|Opponent
|Tennessee Volunteers
|
Time
|
8pm ET
|
TV
|
ESPN
|
Streaming
|
Series
|
Purdue leads 3-2
|
Last Purdue win
|
99-94 (OT) on 3/28/2019, Louisville, KY (NCAA Tournament Sweet 16)
|
Last Tennessee win
|
78-75 (OT) on 11/22/2017, Nassau, Bahamas (Battle 4 Atlantis)
|
2022 Record
|
25-11, 11-7 SEC
|
Postseason Result
|
Lost to Florida Atlantic 62-55 in Sweet 16.
|
Coach
|
Rick Barnes (179-92 in 9th season at Tennessee. 783-406 overall).
Boiler Upload is now a partner with Seatgeek. Use Discount code is BOILERUPLOAD to get $20 off your first purchase at Seatgeek.com
Boiler Upload is an affiliate partner with Homefield Apparel, a premium collegiate apparel brand based in Indianapolis. They feature licensed vintage designs for over 150 different colleges and universities from the Colorado School of Mines all the way to most of the Big Ten. This, of course, includes Purdue. I can speak from experience that their Purdue line is fabulous, including the awesome 1967 Rose Bowl retro tee. Visit Homefield and use code BOILERUPLOAD for a discount on their unique designs.