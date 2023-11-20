Purdue and Tennessee have not played a lot across several sports, but many of the meetings have been memorable:

1979 Bluebonnet Bowl - Purdue wins 27-22 to complete the only 10-win season in the history of the program.

November 15, 1998 - Purdue's women's team begins the year with a 78-68 win over No. 1 rated, 3-time defending national champion Tennessee at a sold out Mackey Arena. Purdue would go on to win the national title later that season.

November 23, 2009 - Purdue beats Tennessee 73-72 in the Paradise Jam final in the Virgin Islands. This is the infamous Chris Kramer swim game.

November 22, 2017 - Tennessee beats Purdue 78-75 in overtime in the quarterfinals of the Battle 4 Atlantis after Admiral Schofield ties it with a three at the end of regulation. This is notable because Matt Painter elected not to foul instead of allowing a shot at a three. He would later make the opposite decision the next season against Virginia.

March 28, 2019 - Purdue beats Tennessee in a wild 99-94 overtime game in the Sweet 16 behind a huge closing kick from Ryan Cline.

December 31, 2021 - Purdue football beats Tennessee 48-45 on a Mitchell Fineran field goal in overtime of the Music City Bowl.

So what is on deck for Tuesday's semifinal in Honolulu.



