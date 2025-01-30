Talking Purdue-IU with Journal Gazette's Dylan Sinn

Dylan Sinn of the Journal Gazette who does a great job covering IU and Purdue basketball during the season, hops on the podcast to talk with me about all things Purdue-Indiana.





While the rivalry has certainly been pretty one sided, Sinn does his best to find the potential optimism for this game and IU the rest of the season. It's not an easy task, but no one is more tied into IU's plight than Dylan.





But it doesn't mean the questions are easy. I ask Dylan something that's been on my mind during this most recent IU slide that's had the Hoosiers losing 4 of its last 5 games: Is this the last Mike Woodson versus Purdue game?





Make sure to check out the full interview to get Dylan's answer and. more about the big rivalry game on Friday night.



Also make sure to check out Dylan's stuff and give him a follow on Twitter.