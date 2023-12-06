Can Purdue break through to a volleyball Final Four? This weekend presents another chance, as the Boilers are in the Sweet 16 for the fourth time in five years. This year they are in the regional at Wisconsin and the entire field has a familiar field. Purdue is one of four Big Ten teams remaining in the field, and three of them are in the Madison regional. The fourth team in the field is also a future Big Ten team in Oregon.

It is safe to call Wisconsin the favorite here. They are 15-0 at home, 28-3 overall, and they have only lost three sets all season on their home court. Still, Purdue has a shot. One of those sets was lost to Purdue, and the Boilermakers handed them one of their three losses just a few weeks ago in West Lafayette. One of their other two losses came against their Sweet 16 foe in Penn State.

That makes for a pretty balanced field.