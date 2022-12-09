As Jeff Brohm leaves Purdue for Louisville, a number of 2023 Boilermaker recruits are in wait and see mode less than two weeks from National Signing Day on December 21st.

Athletic director Mike Bobinski will likely have a new head coach named by early next week. That head coach and their staff will first have to visit the committed players in Purdue's class to keep them signed to the Boilermakers.

There could be many prospects who are already gone by that time though.

As of right now, Purdue has already lost three commitments in the class of 2023. All of those prospects announced their decision a day after the news of Brohm's departure.