Christian Womack was sitting in class last week when he got a follow on Twitter. He looked down, and it was Purdue running backs coach Lamar Conard. With how his recruiting process has gone thus far, Womack thought yet another walk-on opportunity was coming his way.

The Texas native turned those opportunities, and around a dozen other D-II and D-II offers down, opting to spend a year at Blinn College, a JUCO school in Texas, before hopefully earning more division one looks next recruiting cycle.

After talking with Conard for much of Monday, he received a call from the Boilermakers coach on Tuesday morning that could change his future plans. Purdue became the first D-I offer for Womack, and the Texas running back is poised to seize the opportunity.

The newfound interest from the Boilermakers is intriguing to Womack, but he wants to make sure West Lafayette is the place he wants to spend the next 4-5 years first.

"Obviously, I want to take that visit first. Make sure it's 100% foolproof that, you know, I could see myself going there," Womack said.

Womack is currently in the process of planning a visit to Purdue, which will likely come later this spring or early summer.