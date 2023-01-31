After landing three commitments on Sunday, including two in the class of 2023, Purdue has added another member to this year's recruiting class. 2023 athlete Mondrell Dean announced via Twitter that he has committed to the Boilermakers. Boiler Upload spoke to Dean shortly after he made his decision.

“They really showed me that I’m gonna be welcomed there,” Dean said of his commitment to Ryan Walters and Purdue.

Purdue moved quickly on the Hurricane, West Virginia native. He received an offer from the coaching staff last week and made it to West Lafayette for a visit over the weekend. That visit to campus made the decision easy for Dean.

“It was amazing. The coaches made me feel like I was at home,” Dean said.

The Boilermakers were Dean's second Power Five offer, along with Cincinnati, who is joining the Big 12 this summer. Dean chose Purdue over offers from the Bearcats, Marshall, Miami (OH), Kent State and Toledo among others. The opportunity to play at the Power Five level is something special to Dean.

“It really means the world to me because I grew up watching Power Five schools all my life and I always wanted to play in front of that big crowd,” he said.

The 6-3, 240 pound athlete played both running back and defensive end in high school. The plan is for him to get reps at each position when he arrives on campus this summer. Dean also said he expects to play a lot on special teams during his time in West Lafayette as well.

Dean was one of the top defensive players in the state of West Virginia in 2022 as he registered 139 total tackles, 24 tackles for loss and 11 sacks. His total tackles and sacks were both second most in the state.

Purdue's newest commit also had success as a running back, rushing for 617 yards and 16 touchdowns on the ground as a senior. Dean added 11 catches for 191 yards and a touchdown through the air as well.

Purdue has secured four commitments over the last week to round out the 2023 recruiting class. Dean joins Issiah Walker, Arhmad Branch and Derrick Rogers as players who have verbally committed to the Boilermakers in recent days. Purdue is expected to have six players sign their NLI on National Signing Day.