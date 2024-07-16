For the past three seasons Purdue has been dominant against the non-conference portion of its schedule. The last time it lost a non-conference regular season game was in a nearly empty Watsco Center against Miami in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge on December 8, 2020. That was so long ago that no player on the current roster has lost a regular season non-conference game, a streak of 35 straight.

That streak will be challenged in 2024-25, as the Boilermakers are once again facing a challenging slate. Today Purdue finalized the non-conference portion of the 2024-25 schedule, and combined with the 20-game Big Ten slate the Boilers will play 26 games against Power Conference competition. Here is the full slate:

OPPONENT CAPSULES (LAST YEAR’S RECORDS / RANKINGS)

Oct. 30 – Grand Valley State (EXH); 16-15 overall, 11-7 GLIAC (4th); L – Conf. Tournament Finals

Nov. 4 – Texas A&M-Corpus Christi; 21-12 overall, 14-4 Southland (2nd); 179 NET, 182 KenPom

Nov. 8 – Northern Kentucky; 18-15 overall, 12-8 Horizon (5th); 183 NET, 186 KenPom

Nov. 11 – Yale; 23-10 overall, 11-3 Ivy League (2nd); 83 NET, 90 KenPom - won an NCAA Tournament game

Nov. 15 – Alabama; 25-12 overall, 13-5 SEC (2nd); 9 NET, 14 KenPom - Made Final Four

Nov. 19 – Marquette; 27-10, 14-6 Big East (2nd); 14 NET, 13 KenPom - Made Sweet 16

Nov. 23 – Marshall; 13-20 overall, 7-11 Sun Belt (10th); 245 NET, 238 KenPom

Nov. 28 OR 29 (POSSIBLE) – BYU; 23-11 overall, 10-8 Big 12 (5th); 12 NET, 18 KenPom - Made NCAA Tournament

Nov. 28 OR 29 (POSSIBLE) – North Carolina State; 26-15 overall, 9-11 ACC (10th); 63 NET, 45 KenPom - Made Final Four

Nov. 28 OR 29 (POSSIBLE) – Ole Miss; 20-12 overall, 7-11 SEC (10th); 90 NET, 86 KenPom

Dec. 14 – Texas A&M; 21-15 overall, 9-9 SEC (7th); 45 NET, 35 KenPom - won an NCAA Tournament game

Dec. 21 – Auburn; 27-8 overall, 13-5 SEC (2nd); 5 NET, 4 KenPom - Made NCAA Tournament

Dec. 29 – Toledo; 20-12 overall, 14-4 MAC (1st); 130 NET, 139 KenPom

That is about as difficult of a non-conference schedule as you can ask for with no true cupcake games. Purdue could end up playing two of the other three teams in last year's Final Four, and Marshall is the lone team that had a losing record. Toledo was a regular season conference champion. Northern Kentucky and Texas A&M Corpus Christi were tournament teams in 2023.

If Purdue gets through its non-conference schedule undefeated again it will probably be the No. 1 ranked team in the cuntry in early January for a fourth straight year. This is a schedule to build from last year's appearance in the National Championship game, and it can set the stage for another monster year in 2025-26 when everyone except Caleb Furst can return.