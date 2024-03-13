This year’s Big Ten Tournament is at a new venue as it moves to the Target Center in Minneapolis. It marks the fifth different location for the event, and more are probably on the way with the league’s upcoming expansion.

For Purdue, it has the honor of being the lone school that has earned a double by to Friday during every played Big Ten Tournament of the 14-team era. While the likes of Michigan, Rutgers, Maryland, and Penn State have to begin today, Purdue gets to put its feet up and rest until noon on Friday.

The first few days still make for some interesting basketball. All of today’s teams are big longshots to even make it to Saturday, let alone win the tournament. Tomorrow’s Iowa-Ohio State game might be an elimination game for the NCAA Tournament, as the Buckeyes are playing their way towards the field right now. Michigan State-Minnesota is interesting because the Spartans could slip towards the wrong side of the Bubble with a loss.

It all gets started tonight at 6:30pm ET. Here is the full schedule, with my picks for each game.

Wednesday

12 Maryland vs. 13 Rutgers – 6:30pm ET – Peacock

This game has the strongest “We are contractually obligated to play and air this game” vibes in conference history. Both schools are over 1,100 miles away from Minneapolis and they are forced to play on a late Wednesday afternoon after each had a disappointing season. Attendance for this one might make a Tuesday night game at the Bryce Jordan Center look like a capacity crowd. Tickets can be had for $8, so you would need to buy three just to qualify for our SeatGeek discount. This game is relegated to Peacock (without a parental warning), but could be entertaining. They split the season series, each winning on the other’s home floor. Pick: Maryland

11 Penn State vs. 14 Michigan – 9pm ET – Peacock

Michigan’s season needs to be put out of its misery. The most notable thing they did was beat Ohio State, which might keep the Buckeyes out of the tournament when all is said and done. They haven’t won in over a month and Juwan Howard might be a dead coach walking. Their trip to Minneapolis should be brief. Pick: Penn State

Wednesday

8 Michigan State vs, 9 Minnesota - Noon ET – BTN

Michigan State has not missed the tournament since 1997. They barely snuck into the 2021 tournament, but a loss to Minnesota might send them to Dayton at best. Overall, their profile is nearly identical to Indiana, but they are currently in the field because of superior computer numbers. They have lost four of five and if not for an ugly home win over Northwestern they would be in even more trouble. If the Gophers when does Izzo’s team miss the field at 18-14? The Gophers already beat them once in two meetings and are playing close to home. Pick: Minnesota

5 Wisconsin vs. 12 Maryland – 2:30pm – BTN

On February 1 Wisconsin was 8-1 atop the Big Ten, ranked in the top 10, and held a double digit second half lead at Nebraska. They have been in freefall since, going just 3-8. One of those wins was a four point win over Maryland on February 20th in Madison. Not that Purdue needs the help, but a Maryland win would put Purdue’s road victory over the Terps back onto Tier 1 of the NET rankings. Wisconsin also just has not been the same the second half of the season, and a team going from Wednesday to Friday in the Big Ten Tournament is not unusual. Pick: Maryland

7 Iowa vs. 10 Ohio State – 6:30pm, ET – BTN

Iowa played its way to the Bubble before two losses to Illinois, so they need a decent run in Minneapolis to secure a spot. Can Ohio State do the same? The Buckeyes have NET rating of 55, are 19-12, and have wins over Purdue and Alabama. Should they make it to the semifinals they might have a legit case for an at large team despite firing their coach midseason. They are 5-1 since then, so they are playing better basketball. Pick: Ohio State

6 Indiana vs. 11 Penn State – 9pm ET – BTN

Like Ohio State, Indiana has won four in a row to claw its way into a sixth place finish in the league. The last team to beat Indiana? Penn State on February 24th. It is rare that the Nittany Lions have swept the Hoosiers, but a victory in Minneapolis would make them 3-0 this year against Indiana. The Hoosiers probably are not going to the NCAA Tournament, but they are playing their best basketball of the season. Pick: Indiana

Friday

1 Purdue vs. 9 Minnesota – Noon ET – BTN

Purdue dominated the league this year like few teams ever have, but the Golden Gophers put a scare into the Boilers in West Lafayette. They led at halftime and had a double-digit second half lead before fading. Given Purdue’s history of bad luck and weird things happening involving the University of Minnesota in all sports there is always reason for concern. Purdue should roll in this one, but don’t be surprised if Minnesota makes it interesting. Pick: Purdue

4 Northwestern vs. 12 Maryland – 2:30pm ET – BTN

Northwestern won both games with Maryland this year, but they were close each time. They won by three in Evanston and by seven in College Park. Historically, Northwestern is the worst team in the Big Ten Tournament. They are just 10-26 all-time, including a loss in the aborted 2020 event. Every other full-time league member has won at least 16 games. Northwestern has only made the semifinals once, in 2017. Only once has a team starting on Wednesday made it to the semifinals, and that was Ohio State last season. Pick: Northwestern

2 Illinois vs. 10 Ohio State – 6:30pm ET – BTN

Illinois won the only meeting between the two by 12 in Columbus, but that was a very different Buckeye team. If they make it this far they have a lot to play for. Illinois is looking to secure a top 4 seed, and maybe even nearby placement in Indianapolis as a three seed. That should make for quite an entertaining game. I think this one could be the best of the tournament, and I am going to go with an upset. Pick: Ohio State

3 Nebraska vs. 6 Indiana – 9pm ET – BTN

The Cornhuskers went 2-0 against the Hoosiers this year, and that 0-4 record against Nebraska and Penn State is both very rare and a large reason as to why Indiana is probably going to miss the tournament. The Huskers have won six of seven and have even figured out how to win away from home. They won in Bloomington by 15 just a few weeks ago. Indiana’s lengthy history of futility in the Big Ten Tournament also suggests a loss. Pick: Nebraska

Saturday

1 Purdue vs. 4 Northwestern – 1pm ET – CBS

Northwestern and Purdue played the Big Ten Game of the Year in Mackey Arena back in late January, and it was the one that really turned the Big Ten race in Purdue’s favor. Both meetings went to overtime as well, so it only seems natural these two would get a round 3. The Wildcats have had Purdue’s number a bit the last two years, and they are far from afraid of the Boilers. This one could be another classic. Pick: Purdue

3 Nebraska vs. 10 Ohio State – 3:30pm ET – CBS

Nebraska has never made the Big Ten Tournament semifinals, let alone the final. They are already in the NCAA field and they will look to get rid of the dubious honor of being the only Power conference team that has never won an NCAA Tournament game. This is another matchup where the teams split the season series. If the Buckeyes reach the final they are probably into the final field, but Nebraska edges them out here. Pick: Nebraska

Sunday

1 Purdue vs. 3 Nebraska – 3:30pm ET – CBS

Purdue lost three games all season. It lost at Northwestern in overtime after blowing a second half lead. It lost by four at Ohio State in what was a tie game with 99 seconds left. Nebraska is the only team that really took it to Purdue. The Huskers shot 60% from three and used a 13-0 run before halftime to earn a double-digit home win over Purdue. It was probably the one game this year where Purdue’s opponent was just flat out better. Can the Huskers match that? Pick: Purdue