Purdue football vs. Notre Dame kickoff time announced

Purdue football's first kickoff time of the 2025 season has been announced, as the Boilermakers and Notre Dame both shared via X that their rivalry matchup on September 20th will be a 3:30 p.m. ET kickoff. The game will also be broadcast on NBC.

Purdue and Notre Dame will do battle for the 89th time with the Shillelagh Trophy on the line when the Boilermakers travel up to South Bend to take on the Fighting Irish, as the Fighting Irish are the fifth-most played opponent in Purdue football history. The only schools ahead of Notre Dame in that regard are Indiana, Illinois, Iowa and Wisconsin.

Last season, Notre Dame extended its winning streak over the Boilermakers to nine straight, with what was then the worst loss in program history, a 66-7 stomping in Ross-Ade Stadium. Purdue's last victory in one of its three rivalry games was back in 2007, when Joe Tiller and company won 33-19 in West Lafayette.

Purdue is just 26-60-2 in the all-time series, with an 11-31 mark in South Bend, dating back to the first matchup of in-state foes in 1896.

New head coach Barry Odom will look to change those fortunes in what will be his first road game as the leader of the Boilermakers' program, coming on the heels of three straight home games to start the season against Ball State, Southern Illinois and USC.