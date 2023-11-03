Matt Painter and Purdue men's basketball added a fifth member to the 2024 recruiting class on Friday evening, securing a commitment from center Daniel Jacobsen, per Adam Zagoria. Jacobsen was originally a class of 2025 recruit, but has re-classified and will now join the college ranks next season instead.

The Brewster Academy product chose the Boilermakers over his other finalist, Wisconsin, while holding other offers from Minnesota, Illinois, Creighton, Clemson, Xavier, Georgetown and Providence, among others. The Badgers looked to be the favorite when Jacobsen's announcement date was revealed earlier this week, but Purdue picked up steam down the stretch and landed the 2024 big man.

Jacobsen saw his recruitment take off over the summer after a strong showing at the Nike Peach Jam, which is when the Boilermakers got involved in the pursuit.

Last season, Jacobsen played for Legacy Early College, alongside current Michigan State freshman Coen Carr, averaging 4.8 points (70% shooting from the field and 7/10 from three point range) and 2.6 rebounds in 15.5 minutes per game.