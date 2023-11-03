2024 center Daniel Jacobsen announces commitment to Purdue basketball
Matt Painter and Purdue men's basketball added a fifth member to the 2024 recruiting class on Friday evening, securing a commitment from center Daniel Jacobsen, per Adam Zagoria. Jacobsen was originally a class of 2025 recruit, but has re-classified and will now join the college ranks next season instead.
The Brewster Academy product chose the Boilermakers over his other finalist, Wisconsin, while holding other offers from Minnesota, Illinois, Creighton, Clemson, Xavier, Georgetown and Providence, among others. The Badgers looked to be the favorite when Jacobsen's announcement date was revealed earlier this week, but Purdue picked up steam down the stretch and landed the 2024 big man.
Jacobsen saw his recruitment take off over the summer after a strong showing at the Nike Peach Jam, which is when the Boilermakers got involved in the pursuit.
Last season, Jacobsen played for Legacy Early College, alongside current Michigan State freshman Coen Carr, averaging 4.8 points (70% shooting from the field and 7/10 from three point range) and 2.6 rebounds in 15.5 minutes per game.
Jacobsen now joins what is shaping up to be a special recruiting class for Matt Painter and company. Already on board are four-star forwards Kanon Catchings and Raleigh Burgess, three-star guard Jack Benter and guard CJ Cox.
At 7'2", he will slide in at the five for the Boilermakers, but his immediate role is a question mark for 2024. Given all of the talent in the post and a re-classification, Jacobsen could be a redshirt candidate for Purdue next season.
Matt Painter is now set to have Caleb Furst, Trey Kaufman-Renn, William Berg and Raleigh Burgess, along with Jacobsen in the front court heading into next season with Zach Edey and Mason Gillis expected to depart.
Jacobsen is a versatile scorer, who can play with his back to the basket while having the ability to step out and shoot from three point range. The 7'2 big man has also shown flashes of being an elite rim protector in the paint.
The Boilermakers add yet another seven footer to the fold next season. Boiler Upload will have more on Jacobsen shortly.
|Player
|2023-24
|2024-25
|2025-26
|2026-27
|2027-28
|
RS Senior
|
COVID YEAR OPTION
|
Senior
|
COVID YEAR OPTION
|
Senior
|
COVID YEAR OPTION
|
Grad
|
Junior
|
Senior
|
RS Soph.
|
RS. Junior
|
RS Senior
|
RS Soph.
|
RS Junior
|
RS Senior
|
Sophomore
|
Junior
|
Senior
|
Sophomore
|
Junior
|
Senior
|
RS Fresh.
|
RS Soph.
|
RS Junior
|
RS Senior
|
RS Fresh.
|
RS Soph.
|
RS Junior
|
RS Senior
|
Freshman
|
Sophomore
|
Junior
|
Senior
|
Freshman
|
Sophomore
|
Junior
|
Senior
|
Freshman
|
Sophomore
|
Junior
|
Senior
|
Freshman
|
Sophomore
|
Junior
|
Senior
|
Freshman
|
Sophomore
|
Junior
|
senior
|
Freshman
|
Sophomore
|
Junior
|
Senior
|
Scholarships Used
|
12
|
16
|
12
|
8
|
5
|
Scholarships Left
|
1
|
-3
|
1
|
5
|
8