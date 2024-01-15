Purdue has continued adding preferred walk-ons into the fold for 2024 this off-season as Perry Meridian (Indiana) defensive back Isaiah Needam announced his commitment to the Boilermakers on Monday evening.

Needam played his high school football for Perry Meridian in Indianapolis, IN, spending three years at the varsity level. The 6'1" defensive back tallied 58 total tackles, two interceptions and a fumble recovery across his junior and senior campaigns. He also had 221 all purpose yards, primarily as a kick returner, and a rushing touchdown in 2023.

The in-state talent becomes the sixth preferred walk-on for the Boilermakers heading into 2024, joining quarterback Carson Kitchel, wide receiver Cooper Kitchel, outside linebacker Logan Jellison, running back Antonio Harris and transfer defensive back Stu Smith.