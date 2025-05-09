Purdue lands Auburn transfer tight end Rico Walker

Purdue's quest to add another tight end to Josh Henson's offense saw its target set his sights for West Lafayette today, as former Auburn and Maryland tight end Rico Walker committed to the Boilermakers on the heels of his trip to campus.

Walker entered the portal last week and quickly found a new home in less than a week, as he lands at Purdue. The 6-foot-2, 246-pound tight end spent last season and this spring at Auburn, where he played in four games and did not record any stats.

Prior to his one-year stay with the Tigers, Walker signed with Maryland as a three-star recruit in the 2023 class, choosing the Terps over offers from North Carolina, Kentucky and others. As a true freshman at Maryland in 2023, Walker caught four passes for 27 yards in eight appearances.

Walker now gives offensive coordinator Josh Henson another option at the tight end position, which comes on the heels of starting tight end George Burhenn going down during spring practice and now going through the rehab process to be back on the field by the start of the season. Walker joins fellow transfers Christian Earls, Christian Moore and Luca Puccinelli in the unit, along with incoming freshman Jon Grimmett.

Purdue is now up to 57 portal additions this off-season and 27 during the spring portal window.