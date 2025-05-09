Purdue basketball offers 2027 guard Kevin Savage

Purdue basketball added to its 2027 recruiting board on Friday afternoon, offering Wheeler (Ga.) guard Kevin Savage.

The offer comes on the heels of Savage's showing during 3SSB Session I last weekend in Texas, where the talented guard averaged 8.3 points, 1.8 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.0 steals per game for Game Elite. He plays alongside five-star guard Caleb Holt and fellow Purdue target and 2026 four-star wing Colben Landrew for the Georgia based 2026 squad that went 4-0 in Texas.

The 5-foot-11 point guard also stars for Wheeler High School in Georgia, where he and Landrew are also teammates, as the two helped guide the Wildcats to a state championship earlier this spring.

Savage has a smooth shooting stroke from the outside, but can also attack defenders off the dribble and makes plays in the paint, both for himself and others. The lefty guard also has great quickness with the basketball in his hands.

Savage becomes the third prospect in the 2027 class to earn an offer from the Boilermakers, joining in-state standouts Jason Gardner Jr. (Fishers) and Isaiah Hill (Pike).

Purdue is the latest to jump into the sweepstakes for the Peach State standout, joining the likes of Alabama, Ole Miss, Florida State, Auburn, Cincinnati, and Arizona State, among others.