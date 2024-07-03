If you're looking for a series that Purdue has abslutely dominated of alte, it is the one with Illinois. The Boilermakers have won four straight, seven of the last eight, and 15 of hte last 19. Purdue has especially dominated in Chapaign, as it has won six in a row there and eight of the last nine. That has allowed Purdue to open up a lead in the overall series for the first time in over a century.

The rivalry has taken on some extra spice in the last two years. Two seasons ago Purdue won in Champaign with the Big Ten West title on the line. Last year the transition of Ryan Walters to head coach for the Boilermakers was the prevailing storyline. Purdue and Illinois have been engaged in some strong recruiting battles of late and Reggie Love III switched sides from Illinois to Purdue just this season.

That makes for an interesting road game that always has a good Purdue crowd because of the close proximity of the campuses.