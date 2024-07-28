Last season was a furstrating one for Purdue, but it still ended on a high note. A late fourth quarter comeback allowed Purdue to keep the Old Oaken Bucket, ending the season on a high note. It was the third straight win in the series for Purdue, and it ultimately led to the departure of Tom Allen.

As a result, Indiana finds itself in a familiar position. For much of the past 30 years, since Bill Mallory stepped aside, the Hoosiers have been searching for someone, anyone who can have sustained success. There have been some bright spots, but the Indiana job is still one of the most thankless jobs in all of major college football.

Enter Curt Cignetti.

So far, Cignetti has said and done the right things. He shepherded James Madison's leap to the FBS level. He had a runner-up finish in the FCS playoffs with the Dukes in 2019 and sustained the momentum by going 19-4 in their first two years at the FBS level. Last season they went 11-1 and finished in the top 25.

Jumping into the Big Ten is a big step up, but there is some real excitement in Bloomington. He brought over several players with him and some other high profile additions in the tranfer portal. The schedule also is favorable to a good start to the year.