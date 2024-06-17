After playing every season from 1946-2014, it is weird to think it has been more than a decade since Notre Dame came to West Lafayette. Their last visit might have even been the high water mark of the Darrell Hazell era (if there was such a thing). Purdue held a 17-10 lead entering the fourth quarter before giving up three touchdowns in less than four minutes. That led to a 31-24 loss, but at the time there was optimism because Purdue showed some fight against a team that was undefeated the previous season and played for the national title.

Purdue would play the Irish one more time, losing at Lucas Oil Stadium the next year before the series was put on hiatus until 2021. The Irish won that meeting 27-13 in South Bend, but it was a hard fought game where Purdue had a chance until giving up a late 51 yard TD run.

This year the series restarts for the next five years, and three of those games will be in Ross-Ade Stadium. The Boilermakers have a week off before facing the Irish as well, while Notre Dame goes to Texas A&M and hosts Northern Illinois. The Irish will be a top 25 team in 2024, but is this Purdue’s chance to get an upset and build some momentum in year two under Ryan Walters?