While Purdue has a bizarre hex on Ohio State (tested last year) when the two play in West Lafayette, there is no such hex in the Horseshoe. The Boilermakers have not won in Columbus since 1988. There have been a couple of near misses, mostnotably overtime losses in 2003 and 2012, but the Buckeyes have been dominant at home.

Of course, the Buckeyes have been dominant against pretty much everyone. Since Purdue had its magical upset in October of 2018 Ohio State has lost just eight times. Three of those losses were to Michigan. The other five were to Alabama, Clemson, Georgia, Oregon, and Missouri. They are among hte nation's elite for a reason. They just do not lose that much, especially to teams not highly ranked.

That makes Purdue's challenge even more difficult this year. Of those eight losses, only two have come in Columbus. If Purdue is to end its longn drought in Columbus it will take a monumental effort.