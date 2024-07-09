On October 18th the new Big Ten will finally feel real. That is when Oregon, one of the four new members of the conference, comes to West Lafayette for a big Friday night game. I have to admit that this still feels like a non-conference game, but I also remember the exciting home-and-home Purdue played with Oregon in 2008 and 2009.

The teams are in a similar position to that season. In both years Purdue missed a bowl gamewhile Oregon had high expectations and went on to win 10 games. Both of those games were incredibly close, too. In West Lafayette Purdue fell 32-26 in double overtime thanks to a big day from LaGarette Blount (and why did Joe Tiller settle for a long field goal with a shaky kicker in swirling winds instead of using the extra minute on the clock to get closer). A year later Danny Hope's team went to Eugene and gave the Ducks a great game before falling 38-36. Purdue gave up two defensive touchdowns and had an extra point blocked, so the Boilermakers really outplayed them that day.

This year Purdue has some pretty low expectations, while Oregon boasts a talented roster that is expected to compete in the new Big Ten. They have to come east for the first time this season after a huge home game with Ohio State, however, so Purdue could catch them napping on a short week.