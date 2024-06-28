Sometime in the long arc of history Purdue will beat Wisconsin in football again. It has only been 21 years and 17 straight games for the Badgers over Purdue. Even though the Badgers are allegedly more of a spread passing team now, last year's defeat in West Lafayette had a familiar flavor to it. Braelon Allen ran for 100+ yards and two touchdowns, Tanner Mordecai ran for two more, and Wisconsin rolled to a pretty easy 38-17 win.

It feels like I write the same preview every year in regards to Wisconsin and only the names change. Braelon Allen could be Johnathan Taylor, Melvin Gordon, Montee Ball, James White, or a number of other guys. Said running backs will get the ball 20-30 times for well over 100 yards and multiple scores, while a random quartback will hit on a playaction pass every now and then. Rinse and repeat.

In year two under Luke Fickell things will transition more to his pass-based offense, so maybe a new look will change Purdue's fortunes. I have long said that Purdue ebating Wisconsin in football is like Purdue basketball making a Final Four: I would believe it when it actually happens.

Well, Purdue did make a Final Four...