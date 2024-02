It is sectional week in Indiana. If you're from here, you know what that means. It is wall-to-wall basketball from the opening round tipoffs Tuesday night through the sectional title games on Saturday. This year 403 teams are taking part in the 114th annual tournament. That number has alreayd been paired down to 256 teams (64 in each class) as the opening rounds were completed on Tuesday and Wednesday this week.

Tomorrow night marks the semifinal round at 64 sites around the state, and it has already been an eventful week with a huge upset in Class 3A that eliminated one of the state's top 2025 prospects in round 1.

Here is a look at what has happened so far: