2024 IHSAA State Tournament: Regional Recap
Regional Saturday has come and gone in Indiana, and with it Jack Benter is still moving on after Brownstown Central won its Class 2A reigonal. Outside the state of Indiana there was also good news for Purdue recruits as Gicarri Harris took home a state title in Georgia.
Class 4A
Mishawaka 68, East Chicago Central 52
Corwn Point 55, Warsaw 42 OT
Fishers 66, Kokomo 52
Fort Wayne Wayne 79, Fort Wayne North 69
Lawrence North 69, Avon 50
Ben Davis 70, New Palestine 59
Jeffersonville 70, Evansville Harrison 65
Center Grove 68, Franklin 56
The north semi-state is going to send a team to Indy that has never been. Mishawaka won its first regional since 1955, Fishers its first in the modern incarnation of the school, and Crown Point for the first time since 1998. FW Wayne won a regional last season, but none of those four have ever been to the state finals.
No. 1 ranked Fishers had the most impressive victory on the day. I was there as they dominated No. 4 Kokomo in a 66-52 win. Fishers led 6-5 midway through the first quarter when the Tigers broke the game open with a 13-0 run and never looked back. Taden Metzger hit six threes for Fishers, the final coming with 5:43 left 11 seconds after Kokomo had cut the lead to single digits for the first time since the first quarter. Mr. Basketball favorite Flory Bidunga finished his career with 20 points, 7 rebounds, and four blocks, but battled through triple teams all day and Fishers played stifling defense.
In the south defending state champion Ben Davis stayed alive and will face off with Lawrence North next week as they look to repeat. Northwestern signee KJ Windham had only five points for Ben Davis, but the Giants have reached the Class 4A Elite 8 for the third year in a row. 2025 4-star prospect Azavier Robinson had 20 points for Lawrence North in their win.
Fishers is a big favorite to come out of the north, as they looked really good on Saturday. The status of Keenan Garner will be critical, as he left the game late with a toug looking ankle injury after scoring 13 points and getting 10 rebounds. JonAnthony Hall, a 3-star WR that Ryan Walters is recruiting, had 12 points and six rebounds.
Out of the south look for it to be Lawrence North or Ben Davis. Ben Davis won the regular season meeting between them by 7. Fishers beat both of them during the regular season.
Class 3A
Fairfield 41, Hammond Noll 39
South Bend St. Joseph 53, John Glenn 38
Peru 62, West Lafayette 46
Delta 39, Fort Wayne Concordia 37
Guerin Catholic 56, Indianapolis Washington 39
Danville 61, Northview 39
Scottsburg 84, Batesville 46
Evansville Bosse 56, Southridge 45
Bryson Cardinal, who is probably at least a walk-on target in the 2025 cycle, has No. 6 Guerin Catholic back in the semi-state after they lost the state title game in overtime last year. They have a good shot to return if they can get past No. 3 Danville. They will face off in a pretty solid south semi-state with Scottsburg and Evansville Bosse.
Up north there is no real favorite. Delta is currently ranked seventh and they have been solid in recent years. Peru is a three-time consecutive sectional champion and could surprise.
Class 2A
Wabash 50, Westview 45
North Judson 47, Gary 21st Century 43
Wapahani 65, Tipton 41
Fort Wayne Blackhawk 64, Lafayette Central Catholic 48
Park Tudor 83, Irvington Prep 44
Parke Heritage 51, Northeastern 37
Forest Park 58, Switzerland County 53
Brownstown Central 67, Sullivan 41
Benter's top-ranked Brownstown Central had no problem in winning its second straight regional as he had 25 points in and easy win. They will be the favorite to win the south semi-state as long as they can get past Park Tudor next week.
The surprise of the day was the ease at which No. 2 Wapahani beat No. 3 Tipton. They hit seven third quarter three-pointers to blow the game open. They appear to be headed towards a No. 1 vs. No. 2 title game with Brownstown. They have to get past defending champions Ft. Wayne Blackhawk though. Special recognition goes to Wabash, who won its first regional since 1956.
Class A
Marquette Catholic 57, Demotte Christian 32
Elkhart Christian 58, Tri-County 57
Liberty Christian 77, Seton Catholic 72
Fort Wayne Canterbury 57, North Vermillion 38
Greenwood Christian 49, Oldenburg Academy 42
Bethesda Christian 68, Clay City 50
Barr-Reeve 50, Christian Academy 43
Evansville Christian 72, Trinity Lutheran 42
Barr-Reeve is the lone public school left in this class, but they are ranked No. 1 at 24-2 after another regional title. They will be in a tough semi-state with No. 2 Evansville Christian next week. Whenever they meet next week that will likely decide the 1A crown, as they are a combined 48-4.
