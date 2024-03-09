Regional Saturday has come and gone in Indiana, and with it Jack Benter is still moving on after Brownstown Central won its Class 2A reigonal. Outside the state of Indiana there was also good news for Purdue recruits as Gicarri Harris took home a state title in Georgia.

Mishawaka 68, East Chicago Central 52

Corwn Point 55, Warsaw 42 OT

Fishers 66, Kokomo 52

Fort Wayne Wayne 79, Fort Wayne North 69

Lawrence North 69, Avon 50

Ben Davis 70, New Palestine 59

Jeffersonville 70, Evansville Harrison 65

Center Grove 68, Franklin 56

The north semi-state is going to send a team to Indy that has never been. Mishawaka won its first regional since 1955, Fishers its first in the modern incarnation of the school, and Crown Point for the first time since 1998. FW Wayne won a regional last season, but none of those four have ever been to the state finals.

No. 1 ranked Fishers had the most impressive victory on the day. I was there as they dominated No. 4 Kokomo in a 66-52 win. Fishers led 6-5 midway through the first quarter when the Tigers broke the game open with a 13-0 run and never looked back. Taden Metzger hit six threes for Fishers, the final coming with 5:43 left 11 seconds after Kokomo had cut the lead to single digits for the first time since the first quarter. Mr. Basketball favorite Flory Bidunga finished his career with 20 points, 7 rebounds, and four blocks, but battled through triple teams all day and Fishers played stifling defense.

In the south defending state champion Ben Davis stayed alive and will face off with Lawrence North next week as they look to repeat. Northwestern signee KJ Windham had only five points for Ben Davis, but the Giants have reached the Class 4A Elite 8 for the third year in a row. 2025 4-star prospect Azavier Robinson had 20 points for Lawrence North in their win.

Fishers is a big favorite to come out of the north, as they looked really good on Saturday. The status of Keenan Garner will be critical, as he left the game late with a toug looking ankle injury after scoring 13 points and getting 10 rebounds. JonAnthony Hall, a 3-star WR that Ryan Walters is recruiting, had 12 points and six rebounds.

Out of the south look for it to be Lawrence North or Ben Davis. Ben Davis won the regular season meeting between them by 7. Fishers beat both of them during the regular season.