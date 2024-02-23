2024 in-state OL Anthony Boswell commits to Purdue as preferred walk-on
Another in-state product is set to join the Boilermakers as a preferred walk-on in 2024 as Ben Davis (Indianapolis, IN) offensive lineman Anthony Boswell announced his commitment to Purdue on Friday evening.
Boswell is listed at 6'3" and 279 pounds and showed versatility at the high school level, playing center, guard and tackle. He played in 25 career games while suiting up for one of the premiere football programs in the state at Ben Davis, who is fresh off an IHSAA 6A State Championship in 2023.
The Indianapolis native is the first offensive lineman to commit as a preferred walk-on this cycle and the 11th overall.
|Name
|Position
|Hometown
|Prev. School
|
Stu Smith
|
Defensive back
|
Indianapolis, IN
|
Holy Cross
|
Antonio Harris
|
Running back
|
Newburgh, IN
|
Newburgh
|
Logan Jellison
|
Outside linebacker
|
Elkhart, IN
|
Elkhart
|
Carson Kitchel
|
Quarterback
|
West Lafayette, IN
|
West Lafayette
|
Cooper Kitchel
|
Wide receiver
|
West Lafayette, IN
|
West Lafayette
|
Isaiah Needam
|
Defensive back
|
Indianapolis, IN
|
Perry Meridian
|
Luke Klare
|
Tight end
|
Cincinnati, OH
|
St. Xavier
|
Reese Hill
|
Defensive lineman
|
Greenfield, IN
|
Greenfield Central
|
Ayden Murray
|
Defensive back
|
Shaker Heights, OH
|
Shaker Heights
|
James Hardy IV
|
Wide receiver
|
Fort Wayne, IN
|
New Haven
|
Anthony Boswell
|
Offensive lineman
|
Indianapolis, IN
|
Ben Davis