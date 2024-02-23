Another in-state product is set to join the Boilermakers as a preferred walk-on in 2024 as Ben Davis (Indianapolis, IN) offensive lineman Anthony Boswell announced his commitment to Purdue on Friday evening.

Boswell is listed at 6'3" and 279 pounds and showed versatility at the high school level, playing center, guard and tackle. He played in 25 career games while suiting up for one of the premiere football programs in the state at Ben Davis, who is fresh off an IHSAA 6A State Championship in 2023.

The Indianapolis native is the first offensive lineman to commit as a preferred walk-on this cycle and the 11th overall.