2024 in-state OL Anthony Boswell commits to Purdue as preferred walk-on

Dub Jellison • BoilerUpload
Staff Writer
@DubJellison

Another in-state product is set to join the Boilermakers as a preferred walk-on in 2024 as Ben Davis (Indianapolis, IN) offensive lineman Anthony Boswell announced his commitment to Purdue on Friday evening.

Boswell is listed at 6'3" and 279 pounds and showed versatility at the high school level, playing center, guard and tackle. He played in 25 career games while suiting up for one of the premiere football programs in the state at Ben Davis, who is fresh off an IHSAA 6A State Championship in 2023.

The Indianapolis native is the first offensive lineman to commit as a preferred walk-on this cycle and the 11th overall.

Purdue football 2024 preferred walk-ons
Name Position Hometown Prev. School

Stu Smith

Defensive back

Indianapolis, IN

Holy Cross

Antonio Harris

Running back

Newburgh, IN

Newburgh

Logan Jellison

Outside linebacker

Elkhart, IN

Elkhart

Carson Kitchel

Quarterback

West Lafayette, IN

West Lafayette

Cooper Kitchel

Wide receiver

West Lafayette, IN

West Lafayette

Isaiah Needam

Defensive back

Indianapolis, IN

Perry Meridian

Luke Klare

Tight end

Cincinnati, OH

St. Xavier

Reese Hill

Defensive lineman

Greenfield, IN

Greenfield Central

Ayden Murray

Defensive back

Shaker Heights, OH

Shaker Heights

James Hardy IV

Wide receiver

Fort Wayne, IN

New Haven

Anthony Boswell

Offensive lineman

Indianapolis, IN

Ben Davis
