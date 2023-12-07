Ryan Walters and Purdue are still looking to add to the 2024 recruiting class in the weeks leading up to early National Signing Day later this month and a potential candidate has emerged out of the Boilermakers' backyard.

Purdue offered 2024 three-star wide receiver Donovan Hamilton on Wednesday night and the Fishers, Indiana, native has already locked in an official visit to West Lafayette. Hamilton told Boiler Upload that he will be on campus this weekend for the visit.

Hamilton starred for Hamilton Southeastern over the last two seasons, producing 97 catches for 1,748 yards and 21 touchdowns. His senior season earned him the Indiana Mr. Football position award for wide receivers, along with a spot on the IFCA Top 50 All-State team that also included four-star Georgia commit Nitro Tuggle.

Purdue has been searching for reinforcements at wide receiver in the months leading up to National Signing Day, which became even more of a need after four-star pass catcher Keonde Henry backed off his pledge to the Boilermakers on Monday. The 6'4" Hamilton may be that candidate.

Hamilton holds a 5.6 Rivals Rating, but is unranked in state and positional rankings in the class of 2024. He holds offers from Pittsburgh, Western Michigan, Ohio, Ball State and others. Kentucky and Iowa State have also shown interest in the Indiana product. Purdue will have a chance to show Hamilton what he wants this weekend and potentially grab one of the top uncommitted players in the state.