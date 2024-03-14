We’re a week away from kicking off the NCAA Tournament in earnest. The field will be set on Sunday, but as Purdue fans we can already be certain of a few things. First, Purdue is going to be a No. 1 seed. There is nothing that can happen in Minneapolis short of a catastrophic breakout of injuries that will prevent that. As a result, it is extremely likely Purdue will be playing its first round game on Friday at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.

But who will Purdue play?

First off, it is likely the Boilermakers will once again play a 16 seed that has to win a play-in game. This is because of Indianapolis’ proximity to Dayton. The NCAA wants to limit travel for these smaller programs as much as it can, thus Fairleigh Dickinson had an easy bus ride from Dayton to Columbus last year. It just makes sense for one of the play-in game 16 seed winners to be sent to Indianapolis, especially when the other 1 seeds are likely to be UConn (in Brooklyn), Houston (in Memphis or Omaha) and either Tennessee, North Carolina, or Arizona.

The four lowest rated teams will be headed to Dayton, so here is a look at who could be Purdue’s opponent.



