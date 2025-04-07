Purdue women's basketball to host SEC transfer guard for visit

On the heels of Purdue women's basketball's addition of Northern Arizona guard Taylor Feldman on Sunday, the Boilermakers have another transfer guard that will be in West Lafayette for a visit. Per source, Purdue is expected to host Arkansas guard for an official visit from April 14-16.

Smith began her college career at Hutchinson Community College, where she became the NJCAA DI Women's Player of the Year and an All-American during the 2023-24 campaign. She helped guide Hutchinson C.C. to its first national championship in program history, while averaging 17.6 points, 3.2 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 2.7 steals per game, while shooting 56% from the field and 44% from three-point range.

The 5-foot-7 guard parlayed that breakout campaign into a Division-I, high-major opportunity with Arkansas this season, where she became a key contributor for the Razorbacks. Smith started 22 of 27 games, averaging 10.2 points and 2.0 assists per game, while shooting 42% from the field and 41% from three-point range. She had a season-high 23 points against Alabama and scored 18 points against eventual national runner-up South Carolina during SEC play.

Smith could provide a steady perimeter shooter for Katie Gearlds and company, as a career 41%+ shooter from three-point range, as well as a battle tested guard that has faced top competition in the SEC. The Boilermakers have already added Feldman and Madison Layden-Zay to the mix for next season and are still looking to add talent to the backcourt, which also features incoming freshman Keona Douwstra.

Purdue is also on the market for other transfer guards, Ronnie Porter (Wisconsin) and Tanyuel Welch (Memphis), who are both set to take official visits to West Lafayette prior to Smith's expected trip next week.