Gonzaga has lost to Purdue by double figures in each of the last two seasons during early season tournaments on neutral courts. Is the third time the charm for them? They have the tall task of trying to slow down Zach Edey yet again after the big man was dominant against them both times. Here is what Mark Few, Nolan Hickman, Graham Ike, and Anton Watson had to say on Thursday in advance of their Sweet 16 game with Purdue.