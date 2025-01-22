Non-Conference Opponents' Update: January 22

Going into yesterday Purdue had made a big jump in a lot of brackets. Joe Lunardi at ESPN even had Purdue all the way up to a 2 seed. That is likely to drop after the Boilers blew a large lead at home and fell to Ohio State.

Was it a bad loss? well, by most metrics, no. The Buckeyes are at No. 30 in the NET rankings and 29 per KenPom. It is a bad loss because Purdue dropped a home game, something it rarely does, especially with a double-digit halftime lead.

The loss also makes the Big Ten race tighter. If Purdue holds serve Friday night against Michigan it will give Michigan State a two game lead in the loss column going into Saturday, and the Spartsn get Rutgers, Minnesota, and USC in their next three games.

Losing to Ohio State isn't entirely crippling, but it is a game where Purdue was favored and, judging by the first half, should have won. It merely lessens the margin for error going forward. If Purdue loses hte Big Ten by a game it will look to this one as the reason why.

In terms of NCAA Tournament seedn, Purdue still has a good shot at a 3 or 4 seed. A 3 is ideal in order to avoid a No. 1 seed until the Elite 8. The overall profile sees that as possible.