In about two and a half weeks the Olympics will begin in Paris, and like most years, Purdue has a large contingent of former athletes headed to Europe in search of gold. One of the surprising omissions was Zach Edey, who turned down a chance to play for a really good Canadian National Team that has a shot at a medal in order to get acclimated with the Memphis Grizzlies.

Also just missing the cut was Kara Winger. She had initially retired in 2022 after winning silver at the 2022 world championships, but she came out of retirement to try and make her fifth Olympic games. She finished in the top three at the trials, but did not reach the Olympic qualifying standard. At the Tokyo games she was selected as the U.S. flagbearer at the closing ceremonies.

Still, there are plenty of former and current Purdue athletes that will go for gold this summer.

Devynne Charlton – Bahamas – Charlton is headed to her second Olympics in the 100 meter hurdles after winning the Bahamian national title on June 27th. It is the same event she ran in the Tokyo Olympics three years ago. She currently holds the world record in the 60 meter hurdles (an indoor only event), and is ranked third in the 100 meter hurdles, so she has a real chance of winning a medal in Paris. She finished sixth in the Tokyo games.

Chukwuebuka Enekwechi – Nigeria – Enekwechi is also in his second Olympics representing Nigeria, as he was also in Tokyo. He is a 12-time All-American in the throwing events, but professionally he has concentrated solely on the shot put. He finished 12th in that event in Tokyo, and he is currently ranked ninth in the world.

Jaye Patrick – Latvia – In what is going to be a sendoff for longtime Purdue coach Adam Soldati, the diving events in Paris will basically be a Purdue Invitational. Patrick has been able to compete for Latvia and she qualified on the 10-meter platform.

Maycey Vieta – Puerto Rico – Vieta will join Patrick on the 10-meter tower representing Puerto Rico. She has qualified for multiple world championships for Puerto Rico and is a former Big Ten champion on the platform.

Daryn Wright – United States – Wright will be the third Purdue woman on the platform, as she also qualified for the 10-meter from the United States. She was the runner-up at the Olympic diving trials.

Greg Duncan – United States – Duncan will represent the U.S. in the 3-meter synchronized diving event along with…

Tyler Downs – United States – Downs is a former NCAA champion at Purdue in the 10-meter in 2022. But he has not competed for Purdue since. To make things a little more fun, Downs and Duncan edged Indiana duo Andrew Capobianco and Quinn Henninger at the trials to clinch the spot.

Brandon Loschiavo – United States – Loschiavo is a previous Olympian and national champion, but he finished second at the diving trials on the 10-meter to Carson Tyler. He is awaiting word from the quota reallocation system to see if he qualifies as a second diver for the U.S.

Annie Drews – United States – Drews is in her second straight Olympics as part of Team USA volleyball. She was a gold medal winner with the team in Tokyo.

Matheo Mateo – Paraguay – Mateo is an incoming graduate student after competing for Lindenwood at the Division I level. He has qualified for Paraguay in the 200 Meter IM.