As expected, 2024 guard and Purdue women's basketball signee Jordyn Poole was named to the 2024 Indiana All-Star team on Monday morning, marking the fifth consecutive year the Boilermakers have a representative on the All-Star squad.

Katie Gearlds and the Boilermakers are now officially set to have six former Indiana All-Stars on next year's roster as things currently stand, with Poole joining Amiyah Reynolds, Mila Reynolds, Rashunda Jones, McKenna Layden and Jayla Smith.

The Fort Wayne Snider product had another stellar campaign as a senior, averaging 16.9 points, 4.4 assists, 2.7 rebounds and 2.5 steals per game, while shooting 44% from the field and 34% from three-point range. Poole finished with 1,372 points, 365 assists and 221 steals for her career at Snider. She also earned honors as a 2024 McDonald's All-American nominee, 2023 SAC Player of the Year and the No. 1 rated player in Indiana in the class of 2024.

Poole is also one of the frontrunners for the illustrious Indiana Miss Basketball award, which will be handed out this summer.

Poole and the Indiana All-Stars will face off against the Kentucky All-Stars on June 7th in Kentucky, followed by a rematch in Indianapolis on June 8th. The All-Stars will also play the Indiana Junior All-Stars on June 5th in Kokomo, where Poole will match up against 2025 Purdue commits Kira Reynolds and Avery Gordon. Indiana holds a 53-41 lead in the all-time series against Kentucky.