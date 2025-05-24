Purdue picks up 2025 JUCO offensive lineman Isoa Takeifanga

Purdue football added another piece to its offensive line on Saturday night, netting a commitment from College of San Mateo offensive guard Isoa Takeifanga. Takeifanga was a part of San Mateo's National Championship squad in 2024, serving as a key piece along the offensive line for the Bulldogs, while earning All Bay 6 Conference honors.

Takeifanga will now take his talents from the JUCO ranks to the Big Ten this fall, where he will join the Boilermakers over his other offer of Eastern Kentucky.

Offensive line coach Vance Vice has been busy during the spring portal window, landing five transfers out of the portal and now adds another lineman out of the junior college ranks to round out the scholarship portion of the group. Takeifanga joins the likes of Marques Easley, Marc Nave, Jude McCoskey, Bradyn Joiner and Tyrell Green as Purdue's spring additions for the unit.