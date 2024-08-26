Same faces, new places. It's the name of the college football game that we are in now, with the transfer portal ushering in a constant state of outgoing and incoming talent to rosters each year.

With the revolving door of players in and out of the locker room, head coach Ryan Walters and the Purdue coaching staff put a heavy emphasis on two things. Getting the bulk of the roster in West Lafayette in January and growing relationships within the roster to bring the group closer together.

That desire has been realized, according to Walters, who has seen a rare kinship amongst his group heading into the season.

"I would say that this is probably the closest team I've been around, and that's not only as a head coach, but as an assistant as well. I think we did a lot of things in the winter, in the spring, in the summer, to provide opportunities for organic relationships to form," Walters said.

Between going to Escape Rooms in town, renting out The Tap, and having "the most competitive" dodgeball tournament, Walters and staff corralled players into small groups with teammates they did not typically hang out with.

Perhaps the activity that produced the most impactful result, however, was a series of breakout sessions, where players would get personal with one another and open up about life and their upbringings. Walters points to those talks as a catalyst for better communication.

"We did a lot of things where you had an opportunity to be vulnerable and talk about things that weren't football related to get to dive deeper into the individual," Walters said.

"Everybody's going through different things and different walks of life, and everybody's got their own problems. So, you kind of get to know why people act the way they do, why guys might communicate a certain way. Anytime you have that background and that understanding just allows for more efficient communication."

Not only did the Boilermaker players have the opportunity to grow closer, but the coaches also gained a better understanding of how each person needs to be coached, which can differ from player to player.

Defensive coordinator Kevin Kane saw his unit come together as a result of the team building work done behind the scenes.