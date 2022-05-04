2024 Recruiting: A look at Purdue's early landscape
Purdue's search In 2023 is relatively narrow, as the Boilermaker coaching staff is just looking for a post player to join Myles Colvin and Dravyn Gibbs-Lawhorn.
Thus, Matt Painter and his assistants probably could put a bit more into the Class of 2024 during last month's two evaluation periods.
Here are a half dozen prospects who'd seem to be around the forefront of the 2024 landscape at this very early juncture.
The 7-footer from South Dakota was offered during an unofficial visit a day prior to the first evaluation period, during which his team played in Indianapolis.
Wisconsin, Iowa State, Creighton, Iowa and many others are all over Rock and paid him considerable attention this spring, but Purdue's lineage of 7-footers and style of play are obviously draws.
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news