2024 Recruiting: A look at Purdue's early landscape

Purdue's search In 2023 is relatively narrow, as the Boilermaker coaching staff is just looking for a post player to join Myles Colvin and Dravyn Gibbs-Lawhorn.

Thus, Matt Painter and his assistants probably could put a bit more into the Class of 2024 during last month's two evaluation periods.

Here are a half dozen prospects who'd seem to be around the forefront of the 2024 landscape at this very early juncture.