King is a three-star offensive lineman from Fort Wayne, Indiana, and plays his high school football for Fort Wayne North Side. He chose Purdue over Power 5 offers from Indiana , Louisville , and Illinois . He also held lower-level offers from Toledo , Kent State , Eastern Michigan, and Western Michigan , among others.

Purdue football picked up its second commitment in the class of 2024 Sunday night after Jordan King announced that he has verbally committed to the Boilermakers.

The newest Boilermaker had been on offensive line coach Matt Mattox's radar for a couple of months before his commitment. Purdue offered the in-state recruit on January 14th and quickly made him a priority as King visited in January and again this weekend before deciding on West Lafayette as his next home.

At 6'5" and 310 pounds, King primarily plays offensive guard right now but has seen time at tackle during his high school career. He is a physical lineman that excels in run-blocking situations. He plays through the whistle and finishes his blocks well. As with many high school offensive linemen, King will need to keep improving on technique when he gets to college. Not only is King a standout on the gridiron, but he is also a part of the Fort Wayne North Side sectional championship team in basketball.

After securing only two scholarship offensive linemen in the 2023 recruiting class, Purdue hopes for King to be the first of several linemen in next year's class. Purdue's projected starting offensive line could all be gone by the time King steps on campus in 2024, which could give him an opportunity to play early in his Boilermaker career. Whether he will play guard or tackle in the Big Ten remains to be seen, but he possesses the skill set to do either.

King isn't the only Fort Wayne native Purdue is targeting in 2022. His teammate, four-star athlete Brauntae Johnson, is another priority for the Boilermakers.