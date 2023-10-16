Katie Gearlds and Purdue have always been front and center for 2025 center Avery Gordon throughout their pursuit of the Brownsburg, Indiana, standout.

Gearlds was one of the first coaches to offer Gordon and the Purdue coaching staff has been constantly present at her high school and AAU games. That continuous pursuit from day one was too significant for the in-state talent to pass up.

"Them having that trust in me and seeing that I can be a value to the program just helped a lot and it made me really want to be able to play for them," Gordon told Boiler Upload after her commitment. "I knew Katie Gearlds had a plan for me as soon as I would walk on campus and I knew I had a place there."

"She played a huge factor in my recruitment. She was the second coach to ever offer me a scholarship. So she was just there from the get go," Gordon said. "She was one of the very first coaches to really see something in me, which gave me a lot of confidence."

The Boilermakers were able to keep one of the top recruits in their back yard home, despite stiff competition from around the country, specifically in the Big Ten. The four-star prospect, according to Prospects Nation and ESPN HoopGurlz, chose Purdue over the likes of Iowa, Michigan, Ohio State and others.

While those potential suitors were tempting, Gordon decided to head about an hour north to West Lafayette for her college career, which played a large part in why she chose the Boilermakers.

"It feels really good and it feels even more special since I'm an Indiana kid and I grew up in Indiana and so it's really exciting," Gordon said.

"My family is really important to me, so being able to be close to family, only an hour away and being able to play schools that are close to home is really, really important to me. That helped a lot with making my decision to go there," Gordon said.

With academics being another key factor for Gordon, Gearlds also got some help from former Boilermaker and 2008 Indiana Miss Basketball winner, Brittany Rayburn. The 2,000+ point scorer for Purdue spoke to Gordon about the academic opportunities that her alma matter presented, most notably in the veterinary field, which Gordon is looking to pursue.

All of those factors were on top of the opportunity to join a program that Gordon believes is on the rise under Katie Gearlds. Purdue's newest pledge looked at where the Boilermakers were when Gearlds took over in 2021 and how they have taken steps forward over the last two season and wanted in on the action.

"It's impressive what she was able to do in her first year and with players that she didn't necessarily recruit herself," Gordon said. "That just tells me how good of a coach she is. How she was able to use what she had and make everyone better and help everyone work together and get the ball rolling."

Gordon joins a host of fellow in-state recruits that will be calling West Lafayette home the next several years, including 2024 guard Jordyn Poole, 2025 forward Kira Reynolds, and the highly-touted trio of Amiyah Reynolds, Rashunda Jones and Mila Reynolds in the class of 2023. The newest Boilermaker commit is eager to share the floor with her future teammates at Purdue.

"I just feel like Katie Gearlds is making a lot of things better with some of the recruits she's getting that I've played with before and I would like to play with again in the college setting. So, I'm really looking forward to the future," Gordon said.