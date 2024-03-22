Longtime Purdue target and 2025 five-star guard/forward Jalen Haralson trimmed his list of schools on Friday evening, which features the Boilermakers. The La Lumiere product will consider Gonzaga, Duke, Missouri, Auburn, Indiana, Notre Dame, Kansas and Michigan State, along with Purdue.

Matt Painter and company have been prioritizing Haralson since he reached the high school ranks, where he began his career at Fishers before transferring to La Lumiere prior to his junior campaign last summer.