Purdue women's basketball continues its tear on the recruiting trail, netting a commitment from highly-touted 2025 forward Kira Reynolds from South Bend, Indiana. The four-star and top 60 recruit according to ESPN HoopGurlz also had offers from some of the nation’s elite.

Katie Gearlds and company have now picked up commitments from a trio of highly-rated sisters out of South Bend in the last several of months as Reynolds is set to join her two older sisters, Amiyah and Mila, with the Boilermakers in 2025.

Mila was a four-star recruit out of high school who played one season at Maryland before transferring while Amiyah was also a four-star recruit in the class of 2023 and flipped her commitment to Purdue this spring.

During her sophomore season with South Bend Washington in 2022-2023, Reynolds enjoyed an All-State season, averaging 16.1 points, 12 rebounds and 5.8 blocks per game while shooting 60% from the field. She led the team in rebounds, blocks and field goal percentage while being second behind current Purdue freshman guard Rashunda Jones in scoring.

As a freshman, Reynolds helped lead South Bend Washington to an IHSAA 3A State Championship, going for 17 points and a single game state record 24 rebounds in a 58 point win.