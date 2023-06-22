St. Louis has become a priority in recruiting for the new Purdue coaching staff. The Boilermakers are now in the mix for a highly-touted 2025 prospect from the area.

Running back Jamarion Parker included Purdue in his top seven schools on Thursday afternoon. Parker also listed Louisville, Tennessee, Arkansas, Oregon, Michigan State, and Oklahoma.

The Cardinal Ritter product is rated as a four-star prospect, being the 124th overall player and second-best all-purpose back in the class. His recruitment exploded following his freshman campaign, and he has seen a steady stream of offers come his way since.

Associate head coach Cory Patterson has deep ties to St. Louis, which has resulted in the Boilermakers recruiting several players from the area since the staff arrived this off-season. Along with Parker, Purdue offered his teammate and quarterback Carson Boyd in early June.

Running backs coach Lamar Conard will likely have workhorse Devin Mockobee for multiple years, but is building for the future as well. He helped land Jaheim Merriweather in the class of 2024 and is looking to continue that success with another talented running back for 2025. Parker is already locked in as one of the top targets for Conard in the class.