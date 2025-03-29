2025 NCAA Tournament: Houston 62, Purdue 60 - Postgame Video

Milos Uzan's layup with a second left went Purdue home from the 2025 NCAA Tournament in heartbreak, 62-60. The Boilermakers trailed 56-46 with 7:59 left but clawed back to tie it at 60-60 with 33 seconds left on a three-pointer in the corner from Camden Heide. Uzan finished the game with 22 points and hit six three-pointers, but it was Purdue's defensive tenacity in the final eight minutes that got the Boilermakers within striking distance of the Eltie Eight.

Braden Smith's 15 assists and some big shots from Heide and Myles Colvin got the Boilermakers back in it after Purdue led by 2 at the half.

