2025 NCAA Tournament Purdue 75, High Point 63 - Postgame Video

After trailing a little bit early Purdue led throughout the second half and held off High Point 75-63 to move on to round 2 of the NCAA Tournament. Trey Kaufman-Renn had 21 points and Braden Smith had 20, but it was Camden Heide's 11 points and 10 rebounds off the bench that really made the difference.
Purdue will now move on to face either McNeese or Clemson in round 2 on Saturday. Here is all of Boiler Upload's postgame video from Providence.
First Thoughts
Purdue Press Conference
High Point Press Conference
Matt Painter
Trey Kaufman-Renn
Camden Heide
Caleb Furst
Will Berg
