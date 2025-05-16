Purdue Women's Golf team needed grit and an eagle for NCAA Championship

(Photo by Purdue Athletics)

Purdue women's golf team will end its season the same way it did last year, competing for an NCAA Championship in Carlsbad, California.

But that hardly paints the picture for Purdue's season. In fact, for most the season, it looked like Purdue's women were headed for a disappointing season. Despite clear talent, Purdue wasn't getting the scores it wanted or expected. It got off to a slow start to the season, a slow start that might be explained by a flooded off-season.



While Birck Boilermaker Complex's new $25 million dollar clubhouse was being built across the street from Purdue's golf program practice facility, the practice facility was being rebuilt from the inside. During the off season, the practice facility flooded, and the damage and redesign took the entirety of the off season.



That meant while most colleges in the cold were able to practice inside on sims and indoor putting greens, Purdue had to rely on weekend getaways to Florida to get any real work in.



So it's not a surprise the team wasn't at its best to start the season. That carried into the regular season, including a disappointing showing at its own event hosted on one of its own two courses, Ackerman-Allen, in its final regular season showing. Purdue finished 8th out of 16 teams over the two days of play. A tournament that head coach Zach Byrd said they could have won.



Then Purdue struggled even more at the Big Ten Championship, placing 11th out of 18 teams heading into the NCAA Lubbock Regionals.

But you don't have to go all the way back to the offseason to think Purdue's chances of getting back to the NCAA Championship were in the water.

Purdue had fought back throughout the three day tournament despite conditions that had weather delays up until the final few shots. After shooting +20 in windy conditions on day one, it was just +8 on the second day, leaving them a chance, albeit a slim one to make a charge on the final day of NCAA Regionals.



That's exactly what they did, led by senior Momo Sugiyama's three-under 69.



Still, even with Purdue comeback on day three it felt inevitable they would just miss out on the NCAA Championships.



After the team all finished their rounds, host team and #19 team in the country, Texas A&M, had a two stroke lead and just two players left. The final hole, a par-5, was a birdie hole waiting to happen and all Texas A&M had to do was finish the hole just one over par between the two players to advance.



Purdue's chances looked slim.



But a pulled approach shot left by the Aggies had them in a precarious position out of nowhere.

After struggling to get on the green, A&M had a putt for bogey that didn't go in and then a putt for double bogey that would tie Purdue and give Purdue a chance at a playoff with the Aggies.



But not before a weather delay left Purdue's fate in the balance.



Play resumed, the double-bogey putt went down, and Purdue and Texas A&M would go to a 5 v. 5 playoff for fifth-place and the final spot advancing to the NCAA Championships.







Head coach Zach Byrd took over as Purdue's director of golf this season when former Purdue men's head coach, Rob Bradley, went down south to take over the South Carolina men's golf program.



He's brought in talent, got the best out of them, and has helped moved Purdue golf back into a position of prominence in a sport dominated by southern schools.



He also made two pivotal decisions to help secure Purdue's win at the Regional.



The first was to send his two freshmen out first in the playoff. Purdue had a unique lineup with two freshmen and three seniors. Byrd wanted his freshman out there first and they responded.



After firing a career best 70 (-2) in the third round, Lauren Timpf found herself pin high in two on the playoff par-five and birdied. Other freshman Samantha Brown parred the hole and Purdue's three seniors were able to carry a one stroke advantage with them down the fairway.



With seniors Jocelyn Bruch and Momo Sugiyama both sitting just short of the green in two, Natasha Kiel had 225 yards into the hole after her drive.



She had a fairway wood in her hand and wanted to go after the green, but Coach Byrd had just watched the approach shots from the group prior. It was too much club, and he knew it.



After a bit of conversation, Kiel trusted her coach, took out three iron and flushed it to twelve feet. It's one of the best three irons Byrd had ever seen he said after the round.



With neither Sugiyama or Bruch in for birdie, and two closer birdie putts by A&M on the green, the twelve foot eagle putt would force the Aggies to make both birdie putts to keep with Purdue.



The putt might have been more impressive than the three iron. Kiel hit the line and speed and the ball went in.



With all the pressure, the Aggies would miss both birdie putts and Purdue would advance to the NCAA Championships for the second straigth season.

Byrd credited his team's moxy, playing in tough conditions, and a whole lot of talent in bouncing back at the end of the year.



What looked like a disappointing year has turned magic thanks to a blend of youthful exuberance, steady seniors, and a clutch eagle.



Purdue will now get the chance to compete, starting today, in Carlsbad, California at the Omni La Costa Resort. It's the same course Purdue played last season and that experience has the team feeling more prepared this season.