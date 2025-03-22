2025 NCAA Tournament: Purdue 76, McNeese 62 - Postgame Video

Purdue trailed only once at 3-2 before racing out to a double digit lead with 13:07 left in the first half and never giving it up on its way to a 76-62 win over McNeese in the second round of the NCAA Tournament. It is the sixth time in the last eight tournament Purdue has made thes econd weekend, and the Boilermakers are still alive for a seconf consecutive trip to the Final Four.
Purdue will play the winner between Houston and Gonzaga in Indianapolis at Lucas Oil Stadium.
Here is all of Boiler Upload's video coverage from Providence.
Matt Painter on the Transfer Portal
Purdue Press Conference
McNeese Press Conference
