2025 NCAA Tournament: Purdue Gets 4 Seed in Midwest Region

Purdue now knows its path and it'll go through the Midwest region as a #4 seed in Providence, Rhode Island. It's opening game will be against #12 seed High Point who won the Big South conference and conference tournament, finishing the season at 29-5.





After two consecutive No. 1 seed Purdue's 22-11 season was good enough to earn a top-4 seed for the eighth straight tournament appearance. Purdue is coming off a trip to the National Title Game last season and first Final Four in nearly fifty years.

High Point is making its first NCAA Tournament appearance, and should be familiar to Purdue fans. A few years ago Jahaad Proctor, a one year transfer for 2019-20, came from High Point. Purdue has played High Point once, beating them 67-65 on November 14, 2011.



The committee gave Purdue a favorable bracket in terms of location. The teams to advance from the Midwest first and second round will travel to Indianapolis to play the Sweet Sixteen and Elite Eight.



The winner of High Point and Purdue will play the winner of McNeese State and Clemson.







